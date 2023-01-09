Close to 44K Cannabis Convictions Erased Ahead of Recreational Sales

For the first time in Connecticut’s history, thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions were erased on Jan. 1, 2023.

“It is a small step, but an important step to start erasing disparities and segregation that still exist, and inequities that exist in our state,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said.

The change came a week before the launch of recreational cannabis sales in Connecticut, which begin on Tuesday.

“That's because enshrined in that law was the erasure of low-level possession convictions,” Office of Policy and Management Undersecretary Marc Pelka said.

Thousands of convictions between Jan. 2001 and approximately Sept. 2015 were automatically erased.

People who have convictions outside of this window will have to apply to get their records cleared. More information is available here.

State leaders said this is a first step in correcting the wrongs of the past, and will help those who were disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

Hartford alone accounted for 11% of the cases that were wiped.

“For folks who yes, they made mistakes, but they want a life that is contributing to a community, and we are all better off if that is possible,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Supporters said this is a new chapter for people who will now have clean records and will have better access to jobs and housing.

“We know that landlords are going to look back on criminal history and if there is criminal history the likelihood of someone securing that housing is low,” Community Partners in Action Executive Director Beth Hines said.

More information about CPA resources is available here. Under the Clean Slate law, more convictions will be erased by the end of the year.