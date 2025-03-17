Closer look at affordable housing in Connecticut

Helping make housing more affordable is a big focus of lawmakers this legislative session.

But not everyone agrees how exactly to go about that.

Connecticut was ranked as the worst state for renters according to a recent study.

Consumer Affairs noted high costs and a 3.5% vacancy rate.

“We've allowed the housing crisis -- supply shortage -- to get so severe that it's impacting people of all income levels, or most income levels and it's impacting the ability of our state to grow,” said Sean Ghio, from Partnership for Strong Communities.

While affordable housing development is taking place – including in West Hartford – in other places projects are delayed or denied.

With calls for more than 100,000 units to be built in the state, some see this as a greater affordability crisis.

“That cost burden number also includes energy costs and includes your local property taxes. And again, Connecticut is not well rated on that either. We're number three in the country in the highest local property taxes,” said Maria Weingarten, of CT169 Strong.

State law set a goal for communities to have 10% of their housing stock be affordable.

Under the state’s 8-30g criteria, Hartford, New Haven, Windham, New London, and Groton easily clear it.

Others like Bridgewater, Warren, Weston, Sherman and Goshen are well below.

“8-30g definitely needs some tweaking. What the report actually shows is not actual affordability in the communities, but what has been subsidized by state and federal sources,” Weingarten said.

Under 8-30g, approvals can be easier for projects with affordable housing in communities that haven’t met the state’s goal.

Affordable housing advocates argue in reality it doesn’t apply to most of the state.

“Overly focusing on 8-30g misses the point. The state has not built enough housing for a generation, at least, and it needs to build housing of all types,” Ghio said.

Advocates are encouraged by bills moving forward including making it easier to build homes.

Others would like to see different ways to bring down costs, including more apprenticeships.