Closing arguments expected in trial of man accused of killing girlfriend in Ansonia

Closing arguments are expected on Monday in the trial of a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend, the mother of his missing daughter, in her Ansonia home in December 2019.

The closing arguments follow a surprising turn of events in the trial of Jose Morales. He took the stand last week in his own defense.

Morales has been charged with the murder of Christine Holloway five years ago and tampering with evidence.

Police found her body on Dec. 2, 2019 in her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia.

The couple’s daughter, Vanessa Morales, was 14 months old at the time and she not in the home when police found Holloway. There has been no sign of her since.

Morales was arrested in connection with Holloway’s death on Feb. 7, 2020.

On Wednesday, Morales testified that he and Holloway had a good relationship and had spent the Thanksgiving holiday together with their families.

On Thursday, the ninth day of the trial, state’s attorney Howard Stein cross-examined Morales and tried to poke holes in the story Morales told about that relationship and about two men coming into Holloway’s apartment -- one who beat Holloway with a crowbar while the other who took their daughter.

The prosecution showed a series of text messages between Morales and Holloway and asked Morales of he ever called Holloway names and he responded, “sometimes.”

At one point, Stein became very direct.

Mr. Morales, did you kill Christine Holloway?" he asked.

"No," Morales replied.

During his testimony, Morales told the jury that he was high on PCP (phencyclidine, which is also known as angel dust) when Holloway was attacked and their baby was taken and he heard screams and sounds of a struggle.

He told the jury that he saw a man in the house repeatedly hitting Holloway with a crowbar but that he couldn't help because of the effects of the PCP.

He also testified that the unknown man told him if he called the police, his daughter would suffer the same fate.

"Mr. Morales, were you so intoxicated on a substance -- PCP or alcohol, or any other substance -- that you do not remember killing Christine Holloway?" Stein asked.

"I did not kill Christine Holloway," Morales said.

While questioning Morales, Stein said people who were in the garage underneath Holloway’s apartment on Myrtle Avenue heard banging noises coming from above and that was Morales dropping Ms. Holloway into the tub.

“No,” Morales said.

He responded that he was banging on the floor to tell the person underneath to stop the noise.

“Christine Holloway is dead in that apartment, you are cleaning up a gruesome crime scene and you’re concerned about the noise coming from the garage downstairs,” Stein asked.

“It was driving me crazy,” Morales said.