Closure of New Haven's Ferry Street Bridge Starts Monday

Traffic for some New Haven drivers could be impacted starting Monday.

The Ferry Street Bridge between State Street and Middletown Avenue will close to traffic starting April 25.

City officials said the construction is due to the need for infrastructure improvements and repairs and to make sure the bridge is safe for years to come.

If you're familiar with this area, traffic can get pretty backed up during high travel times. The bridge is often used to get to an Interstate 91 North on-ramp, the Fair Haven neighborhood and to East Haven.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There will be a detour in place to direct drivers around the road work. Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge.

NBC Connecticut

Vehicles in the area will be detoured from Ferry Street to Lombard Street to Blatchley Avenue to State Street and vice versa, city officials said.

The bridge was expected to be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic starting Monday, April 11, but the closure was delayed two weeks.

It'll be closed all summer and it's not set to reopen until September 2022.