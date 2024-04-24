Clothing drive for families impacted by Avon apartment complex fire

The Avon community is rallying to help dozens of people after a fire at an apartment complex.

The flames broke out earlier this week. Now, folks are collecting clothes and gift cards to help families get back up on their feet.

With bags full of clothes, people arrived as the doors opened for the first of three days of a donation drive in Avon.

Community members and volunteers helped to sort items meant for those who lost so much after a fire at the Avon Place Apartments on Sunday.

“I just felt so bad and so awful," Melissa Amaral of Avon said. "Let’s donate what we can. Yeah, brought as much as I could."

Authorities say about 20 of the nearly 50 apartments that were occupied have moderate to severe water damage.

Organizers tell us that the shirts, pants and other things will be donated to 45 people, including 27 adults and 18 kids.

“If you can imagine that in a neighborhood block, that would be like a whole neighborhood block of houses just gone with everybody losing all of their items,” Erin Barthel (D – Avon Town Councilor) said.

People were asked to drop off work or school clothes in good condition and clean at the West Avon Congregational Church Hall.

“I just thought what would happen if we, you know, lost everything and what would we want to do? And so I figured I'd go through some of the things that we don't wear that much, and they're still in good shape and bring them down,” Mary Ellen Voorhees of Avon said.

After the fire, many impacted residents were able to stay at a local hotel. The Red Cross provided assistance.

More than $3,000 worth of gifts cards have already been contributed.

“The spirit of Avon is strong in response to this fire at Avon Place. People are really rallying around this community to help these families,” Barthel said.

The drive at the church will also run Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Families will pick up the clothes this weekend.