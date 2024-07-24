Cloudy and humid with highs in 70s Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy and humid with high temperatures in the 70s and we will have some scattered showers.

A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible overnight and into Thursday.

NBC Connecticut

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The humidity will stick around on Thursday, but it will be drier by dinnertime. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as well.

Then, we will have sunny days from Friday through Monday and very warm to hot temperatures, but low humidity.

The humidity will be thicker by next Tuesday and Wednesday and an oppressive heat wave is possible next week.