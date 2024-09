Happy Tuesday! Some areas in the state will wake up with mainly clear skies before clouds fill in later in the day.

It'll be seasonably cool with highs in the 60s to around 70.

A spotty shower or two are possible for today, but most of the state will stay dry.

Another chance for spotty showers is expected on Wednesday.