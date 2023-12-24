Cloudy skies and milder temps continue through the Christmas holiday

The quiet weather pattern that has been in place the last few days will continue for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue for Christmas Eve along with patchy fog developing overnight into Christmas morning.

On Christmas Day, milder temperatures will begin to move in.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 38 degrees. High temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

The next storm will move in on Wednesday with periods of rain and mild temperatures.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.