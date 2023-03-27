Torrington

Clutter in Torrington Home, Staff Shortages on Fire Dept. Impacted Response to Fire

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

Clutter inside of a home in Torrington and staff shortages within the fire department impacted their response to a fire over the weekend, according to the department's union.

Fire crews were called to a home on Albert Street around 11:53 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a structure fire with entrapment.

Eleven on-duty firefighters responded and arrived within three minutes. Once at the scene, firefighters said they found fire coming out of the second floor, rapidly spreading to the attic.

Fourteen additional off-duty members were brought in with mutual aid. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes.

According to firefighters, crews at the scene were hampered by high levels of clutter within the home. It delayed the time it took to search and deploy hoses to fight the fire.

Those delays were further impeded by lower than nationally recommended staffing levels, the fire department's union said in a post.

"Your Torrington firefighters continue to provide the highest level of professionalism and care to the community while doing with 11 what a minimum of 15 should be doing per national consensus standards," the post said in part.

No residents were home at the time of the fire. An investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire is underway.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
