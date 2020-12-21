Co-Pays for Insulin and Diabetes Medications Capped at $25 Starting in New Year

A new state law will take effect on January 1 that will cap co-pay costs for diabetes medications and supplies.

The new law, Connecticut House Bill 6003, limits the cost for insulin to $25 and the cost for diabetes related supplies, such as pumps, blood sugar meters and syringes to $100 for a thirty day supply to those with state regulated health insurance.

The bill was first introduced in February 2020 and was passed into law in July 2020. The bill passed 142-4.

"It's unconscionable that anyone should have to limit or go without a common and widely-available life-saving drug on an emergency basis in America in 2021, said Senator Derek Slap in a press release. “The Connecticut legislature stepped in to help resolve this crisis, and our residents will be better for it.”

According to the state public health department, nearly 10 percent, or about 275,000 Connecticut residents have diabetes, which is the seventh leading cause of death in the state.

The bill also gives pharmacist permission to dispense a thirty day supply of insulin without a prescription in emergency situations.

Patients will be able to inform their pharmacist if they have less than a week’s supplies of diabetes-related medication or supplies. The pharmacist can issue the drugs or supplies after checking with the state’s emergency drug monitoring program and using their professional judgement.

The Health Care Cost Institute reports that the annual insulin cost for diabetics has nearly doubles between 2012 to 2016 raising from $2,865 to $5,700.

A section of the bill capping out-of-pocket expenses at $100 per year takes effect on January 1, 2022.