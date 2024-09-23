Coach for AAU basketball team founded by WNBA player is found guilty of sex assault

A coach in an AAU girl’s basketball program founded by a former WNBA player has been found guilty of sexual assault, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Danny Lawhorn, 33, of Hartford, was charged with child enticement for the alleged sexual abuse of three players.

Lawhorn was a coach in the Bria Holmes Elite AAU program. He is accused of assaulting a team member who was staying at his home in June 2021 after asking her for a massage, according to court documents.

Investigators said a minor reported she was sexually assaulted by Lawhorn, who was hosting her to play for his local AAU team. She contacted Hartford police who arrested Lawhorn after he admitted to the sexual encounter, knowing she was under the age of 18.

Two former players from the program later came forward to say they had been abused by Lawhorn in 2017 and 2019, federal prosecutors said. Both girls, who were under the age of 18 at the time, said Lawhorn also asked for a massage before he sexually assaulted them, according to court documents.

Lawhorn was removed as a coach after his arrest. He had coached multiple teams for the program founded by Bria Holmes, a former Connecticut high school star who went on to play at West Virginia and in the WNBA.

Authorities also found him in possession of crack cocaine, which was packaged for sale.

The State's Attorney's Office said he pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced on Feb. 9.

Sentencing for his sexual assault conviction is set to take place on Nov. 14.