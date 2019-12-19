Geno Auriemma

Coach Geno Auriemma Recuperating After Surgery, Dailey to Coach Team in His Absence

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma cheers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Matt Marton

UConn women’s head basketball coach Geno Auriemma underwent successful surgery yesterday to help alleviate symptoms of diverticulitis. UConn said associate head coach Chris Dailey will assume head coaching responsibilities while he recuperates

The UConn Division of Athletics released a statement Thursday saying that Auriemma underwent a successful surgical procedure at UConn John Dempsey Hospital yesterday and he is in good spirits and is resting comfortably. 

He is expected to remain at UConn John Dempsey Hospital for the next two to three days, then continue to recuperate at home.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will assume head coaching responsibilities in Auriemma’s absence, according to UConn.

UConn defeated DePaul, 84-74, and is 9-0 for the season. 

On Sunday, the UConn women will take on Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the 2019 Hall of Fame Showcase.

Geno Auriemmauconn basketball
