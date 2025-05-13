Coalition of parents, teachers call on city to better fund Hartford Public Schools amid cuts

As the search continues in Hartford for a new superintendent, a grassroots organization is calling on city leaders to do more to get funding for the struggling district.

The Fight for Hartford Public Schools Coalition held a press conference Tuesday, sandwiched in between two town halls held by the district. The town halls are being held to get the public’s input in the superintendent search.

Parents, educators and other community stakeholders who are a part of the coalition said the city needs to also focus on the budget crisis and halting the deep cuts to the public schools.

“We’re basically calling for the city to stop flat funding our schools,” said Constanza Segovia, a parent and member of the coalition. “People often say that a budget is a moral document and it shows the priorities that we have, so if we keep cutting teacher positions and student services, what do we expect of our city, of our future?”

Segovia said the district has already made $20 million in cuts to the schools, from teacher positions to after school programs and student services, but is still facing a $6.7 million funding gap.

“For us as parents, as community members, we of course want that amount of money but also we think that’s the bare minimum right, our kids deserve more than the bare minimum,” she said.

The budget woes come at a time when the district is also searching for a new leader, after current superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez announced she’d be leaving her post at the end of this school year.

“It's really important to find the right person for the superintendent position and that person is not gonna be a magician,” Segovia added. “We need to address the budget issues and make sure that Hartford kids have the same opportunities that kids in wealthy suburbs have."

Hartford’s mayor on Tuesday acknowledged that the cuts are devastating and said they’re working on a solution.

“We’re working closely to figure out if we can find a few more dollars in our budget, but also to figure out if we can work with foundations in the area, private donors, and the state. We are constantly up here at the state capital talking about our needs,” said Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

Councilman Joshua Michtom said in a statement in part, “I hope the mayor and my council colleagues realize that there is no such thing as inaction. If we don't respond to this crisis by finding the money our schools need, we are actively choosing to make conditions worse for Hartford's children."