Coast Guard Academy Graduates Commissioned as Officers

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy held its 142nd commencement exercises in New London Wednesday, celebrating the class of 2023.

The class of 2023 is made up of approximately 41% women, according to the academy. Among the 245 students who graduated, three were international students and 11 were from Connecticut.

“I am very excited just happy," said Mia Cost, a graduate from Deep River. "I feel privileged to have this opportunity."

Aidan Arsenault, from East Lyme, said a lot of work went into the last four years.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It has been a long journey. I feel great that we were able to get to this point," said Arsenault.

Alan Arsenault, Aidan's father and a USCGA alum, handed his son his commission.

“My grandfather handed me mine back in 1988 and it was just a proud moment to do it for my son...a really proud moment," said Alan.

Graduation marked the end of a difficult 200-week program and celebrated the beginning of their careers as officers in the U.S. Coast Guard.

""They are ready to serve wherever and whenever our country needs them," said Rear Admiral William Kelly, superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas delivered the commencement address.

“Every one of you is going to confront extraordinary challenges of service and the range of those challenges is as varied as life itself," said Mayorkas. "Life as an officer is going to call upon every lesson you have learned here, every skill you have acquired, and the character you have developed."

The secretary encouraged the students to find their purpose.

"Reach high. Your achievements will not surprise us," said Mayorkas.

The graduates will have a month leave before officially beginning their new roles as officers in the U.S. Coast Guard.