Coast Guard Rescues 2 People After Their Boat Hit Rocks, Sank in New London

Two people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat hit some rocks and sank on Saturday night.

Officials from New London Fire Department said a man and a woman were picked up out of the water by the Coast Guard after their boat hit some rocks by ledge light and sank.

Both the man and woman were injured, firefighters said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the Coast Guard Station New London to help remove them from the Coast Guard Vessel shortly before midnight.

The man and the woman were treated by firefighters and then were transported to the hospital for their injuries and exposure, authorities added.