Coast Guard top official on Capitol Hill facing allegations of ‘stonewalling' and ‘cover-ups'

The Coast Guard's top official was on Capitol Hill answering to allegations of cover ups and mishandlings of sexual assault and harassment allegations going back decades. It stems from a report titled “Operation Fouled Anchor” made public in 2023, three years after it was completed.

The hearing was headlined by questions to Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan about allegations of stonewalling members of Congress and cover ups which she denies, but vowed to work on the culture within the Coast Guard.

The bi-partisan permanent sub-committee on investigations, chaired by Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, drilled down on the Coast Guard’s top brass Tuesday.

“To the victims, survivors, I am truly sorry for what you had to go through,” said Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan.

Fagan denied any sort of deliberate cover up or concealment of reports and paperwork to the congressional committee, while acknowledging mistakes were made.

“Our failure to share the report with Congress was a mistake, to prevent appropriate oversight and erode trust,” said Fagan.

Congress jumped in on the investigation six months ago, after a report completed in 2020 became public in 2023, shocking the public and congressional leaders, like Blumenthal.

“There needs to be a new chapter at the Coast Guard in their response to sexual assault and harassment but also in their public disclosure,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

The report looked into over 100 allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the branch, and at the Academy in New London from the early 1990s to 2006.

“It wasn’t investigated, it wasn’t prosecuted, and they didn’t get the justice they deserved,” said Chirstine Dunn, an attorney representing some of the victims of sexual assault and harassment.

Attorneys say Tuesday can turn the tides. Though Admiral Fagan took command of the Coast Guard in 2022, they believe she continues to play a significant role in the cover up and concealment.

“If there can be some personal accountability for the leader of the organization, I think then we are going to see some real change become possible,” said Ryan Melogy, a fellow attorney working with victims, survivors and whistleblowers.

Admiral Fagan, though, throughout testimony, continued to look forward, not backwards.

“As the commandant today, I reaffirm to our workforce, past and present, that I remain steadfast to making lasting cultural change,” said Admiral Fagan.

NBC Connecticut also confirmed the Coast Guard Academy’s sexual assault response coordinator, and now whistleblower, offered her resignation at the end of May to the Academy.

She issued a public statement and apology to victims for what she claims she was unknowingly and unwillingly doing. She called on Congress to hold the Coast Guard accountable.