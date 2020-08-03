Coastal Restaurants and Homeowners Prepare for Isaias

Connecticut restaurants and homeowners are bracing for any damages that may come with Isaias.

Leo Koutikas is the owner of The Greek Spot Cafe and tells NBC Connecticut that he's always keeping his eyes on the latest weather forecast whenever there are talks of wind or rain hitting the shoreline.

"Since we're right across the street from the water when something like this happens, everybody kind of buckles down," said Leo Koutikas. "Throughout the years that I've been down here, I've come to learn that you get used to high winds and rain and a lot of cleanups."

Koutikas along with other homeowners have developed a strategy to cut down on any leftover damages.

"Anything that could blow away, we try to tie down or move them inside our house," said Beverly Newell, who's lived in her Milford house for more than 30 years.

Beverly and her husband George tell NBC Connecticut that they've come to learn from previous storms.

United Illuminating began preparing for the storm in advance.

"We try to ensure that we have appropriate staffing levels that our employees are ready to go and begin the restoration process," said Ed Crowder, a spokesperson with United Illuminating. "We try to make sure that our crews are ready to go and we really try to plan year-round of how to attack and make sure our customers receive their service in the event that there is a power outage."

UI says their customers can implement a few tips right now that could pay off in the long run.

"If you see any damaged equipment on the road or downed power lines, stay far away from it and certainly don't touch it," said Crowder. "It's important to have basic supplies like flashlights, LED flashlights, batteries, and a battery-powered radio."

UI also recommends customers not use a generator that plugs into your electrical system unless it was installed by a licensed electrician via a transfer switch. The company wants customers to know that improperly connected generators can back-feed electricity into the outside grid and pose a danger to the public and to crews working to restore service.