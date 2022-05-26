Colchester Man Leaves $750K in His Will for Town Resources

A long-time Colchester resident that passed away last year left $750,000 in his will to go towards multiple town resources.

The First Selectman's Office said Navy Veteran Stephen J. Bendas made the town of Colchester a beneficiary of his will.

Bendas left $250,000 each for the police department, senior citizen center and food bank, totaling $750,000, the First Selectman said.

These contributions were officially sent in the mail and received Thursday.

"We are all very humbled by Mr. Bendas' most generous donation. May God bless his soul," the First Selectman said on Facebook.

According to his obituary, Bendas served in the Navy for 10 years and passed away in April of 2021.

