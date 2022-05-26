colchester

Colchester Man Leaves $750K in His Will for Town Resources

NBC Connecticut

A long-time Colchester resident that passed away last year left $750,000 in his will to go towards multiple town resources.

The First Selectman's Office said Navy Veteran Stephen J. Bendas made the town of Colchester a beneficiary of his will.

Bendas left $250,000 each for the police department, senior citizen center and food bank, totaling $750,000, the First Selectman said.

These contributions were officially sent in the mail and received Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are all very humbled by Mr. Bendas' most generous donation. May God bless his soul," the First Selectman said on Facebook.

According to his obituary, Bendas served in the Navy for 10 years and passed away in April of 2021.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

colchesterWilltown resources
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us