Bradley International Airport

Cold Weather Causing Delays Fueling Planes at Bradley Airport

By Cailyn Blonstein

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

The record-breaking cold temperatures are causing delays fueling planes at Bradley International Airport on Saturday.

The fueling contractor for the airlines is experiencing issues with some of their equipment, which is causing the delays, according to an airport spokesperson.

They are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

It's unclear how many flights are being impacted.

Highs are in the teens and low 20s on Saturday. Temperatures feel at or below zero for most of the state.

This article tagged under:

