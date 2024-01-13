StormTracker

Colder temperatures and snow showers expected Sunday

By Meteorologist Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Behind the latest storm that brought flooding to the state, temperatures will turn much colder starting on Sunday with an Arctic airmass coming down from the north. 

As a front passes midday on Sunday, snow squalls are likely.

There could be brief minor accumulation as the squalls and snow showers pass through. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s, but will feel colder with windy conditions bringing a wind chill in the 20s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

uconn basketball 12 mins ago

Bueckers scores 22 to help No. 13 UConn rout St. John's 92-49

flooding 4 hours ago

Shoreline neighborhoods see high tides and flooded streets

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us