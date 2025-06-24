Cole Swindell is coming to the Big E

Country music star Cole Swindell is preforming at the Big E Area on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

It's part of his Happy Hour Sad Tour, which kicks off Sept. 4.

He will play his top hits from his award-winning career, as well as new music from his upcoming album, Spanish Moss.

Swindell is bringing country singers Priscilla Block, Logan Crossby and Greylan James on tour with him.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on The Big E's website.

Concert tickets bought in advance include the cost of admission to the fair.