Concerts

Cole Swindell is coming to the Big E

By Sofia Destaso

2025 iHeartCountry Festival - Show

Country music star Cole Swindell is preforming at the Big E Area on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

It's part of his Happy Hour Sad Tour, which kicks off Sept. 4.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He will play his top hits from his award-winning career, as well as new music from his upcoming album, Spanish Moss.

Swindell is bringing country singers Priscilla Block, Logan Crossby and Greylan James on tour with him.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on The Big E's website.

Concert tickets bought in advance include the cost of admission to the fair.

This article tagged under:

Concerts
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us