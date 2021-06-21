Coleytown Elementary School, Stepping Stones Preschool in Westport Closed to Students Monday

Two schools in Westport are closed for students on Monday as the town mourns the loss of a woman and her 7-year-old daughter who were found dead in a home last week.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Thomas Scarice said to appropriately address the end of the school year while simultaneously addressing the profound grief in the Coleytown Elementary School community, Monday, June 21, will not be a student day.

According to officials, students will be able to visit their classrooms and teachers on Monday to collect their belongings before the start of summer break.

Scarice said he wants to assure parents that there will be no discussion of the recent tragedy while students visit their teachers and collect their belongings.

Parents will be provided resources on speaking to their children and members of the district said a plan for mental health and grief counselors is being developed for those who are the most impacted.

Last week, emergency crews were called to a home on Lydale Park after getting a report of an unresponsive woman. When crews arrived, they said they found a woman dead in the home. Her 7-year-old daughter was also found dead.

On Friday, police identified the adult victim as 46-year-old Tracy Do. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the 7-year-old as Layla Malon. The medical examiner said Malon died by drowning and ruled her death a homicide. Do's death was ruled a suicide.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.