Communities Across the State Bracing for Weekend Snowfall

Crews across the state says they’ll be ready to keep the roads clear of snow that’s expected to come.

That’s especially going to be in the northwest Connecticut.

If there’s a place that’s used to winter weather it’s in Norfolk, the icebox of the Connecticut. It’s one of the places getting ready for snowfall.

“Nobody who lives here is in a hurry. That’s one of the things. You’re never pushing people out of the roads,” Bill Ticineto of Norfolk tells us.

That sums up the mood of people in Norfolk who are used to having to deal with winter snow.

“You’ve always got to be. It’s going to snow here before it snows someplace else,” Ticineto said.

That’s the way of life in the town known as the icebox of Connecticut.

Town officials say the area usually sees temperatures seven to ten degrees colder than the rest of the state and have seen the forecast for snow on Sunday.

“It looks like this will be our biggest amount so far, upwards of three to five inches up here in the northwest corner,” Jon Barbagallo, public information officer for the town of Norfolk, explained.

Officials say they’re fully staffed for crews to be ready with plows to clear out roads and plenty of salt to melt that snow.

“As far as we deal with here in Norfolk, this will be pretty minor,” noted Barbagallo.

For the rest of Connecticut, the state Department of Transportation says it has seen the forecasts as well and prepped accordingly.

“What we did Thursday, Friday, made sure, during normal hours, that we had our crews get the plows connected, make sure the salt was filled up into dump beds, making sure that fuel was filled up,” Josh Morgan, representative for the CT Department of Transportation, stated.

Morgan also saying crews expect to see varying levels of snow across the state.

“Just looking at the forecast, the northwest part of the state was probably going to have a little bit more accumulation, probably a little bit more slushy in the 95 corridor and along the shoreline, but our trucks will be out there,” Morgan said.

Norfolk town officials say it’s a good time for drivers to take it easy on the roadways.

“Regardless of whether you have one inch or five inches on the roads, you’re going to have to take it down. So, give yourself extra time and if you don’t have to go out,” Barbagallo added.