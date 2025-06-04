Community calls for help to clean up historic cemetery in Hartford

The Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford has been around since 1845, but the private cemetery is reliant on donations and remains undermaintained.

The historic cemetery spans 34 acres and is home to military veterans including those dating back to the Civil War.

“It was beautiful up until the pandemic,” Elaine Hatcher said. “As other private cemeteries in the state did, they lost their money.”

The city of Hartford confirmed it received a $150,000 grant to do a one-time clean-up of the cemetery last year, but since then, the cemetery has struggled to keep up with maintenance.

“There’s no funding, that’s the problem. It wouldn’t look like this if there was funding,” Hatcher said.

She said she’s been volunteering her time and cleaning up the cemetery since April, but will need help from the community to make more progress.

“We’ve been coming out, cutting the grass, pick up the garage and removing household items that people have thrown in the cemetery,” Hatcher said. “If three people can do this, I think if we have 100 people or 200 people, I think we can get it cleaned.”

Trash is littered throughout the yard, grass and weeds are overgrown, part of the fence that borders a road has a gaping hole in it, the roads leading up to and inside the cemetery need repair, older tombstones are falling down and holes from gophers threaten the graves.

“My main goal for the cemetery is to be cleaned up and get it back to the pristine condition,” Hatcher said. “I’m asking people to bring whackers, lawn mowers, or rakes, whatever.”

She said she’ll be out there on Saturday to clean the cemetery, but it take the villages. She calls on people from the community to join her at 8:30 a.m. and asks them to bring their own tools.

Hatcher also said people will need to sign a waiver as the cemetery is private.