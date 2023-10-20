Community collecting donations for Enfield family following house fire

People are coming together to help a family of eight who lost their home in a fire Tuesday.

On Friday morning, dozens stopped by the Thompsonville Fire Department in Enfield to donate all kinds of supplies.

Among them was Laurie Mahon of Somers.

"I have dishes and plates as well, brand new. It's a little heavy," she said as she unloaded these items from her trunk.

Mahon says she cannot imagine what the family is going through right now. Not only did she bring kitchenware, but she also made a cash donation.

"Especially around the holidays, you know a family of eight, my God. That's just devastating. Devasting," said Mahon.

But she and others are showing their support. In fact, it was the family's close friends - their daughters' competitive cheer coaches - who held this donation drive.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., they were set up in the parking lot of the Thompsonville Fire Department, which was the first to respond to the scene of the fire on Tuesday.

"That is a big motto in our gym. That we are a family. So, when something happens like this, we all band together," said cheer coach Erica Rankin.

"We've known the family for so long and couldn't think of anything better to do," said Amy Bailey, co-owner of East Celebrity Elite of Manchester.

Bailey says the family, whose children range in age from 21 to 5 months old, is doing OK despite having to start all over.

On Friday, people who don't know the Torres family personally or live in their town still came out to help them get back on their feet.

Liam Rohan, of Enfield, says it felt good to help the family as he is "reading buddies" with the Torres family's younger son.

"We played in our gym at school and became really good friends and wanted to sit next to each other," said Rohan.

Rohan dropped off toys, diapers, and clothes with his mother and babysister all before heading to school.

"It was really important for us to do this and for them to be a part of that," said Rohan's mother Marcie.

If you wish to donate, you can bring items to East Celebrity Elite of Manchester or contact Erica Rankin on Facebook or Instagram.

The Thompsonville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.