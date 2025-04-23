Community college employee arrested for keying Tesla in New Haven: PD

A CT State Community College Gateway employee is facing charges for allegedly keying a Tesla in New Haven last month.

The police department said they were notified that a parked Tesla was vandalized in Temple Street Garage on March 5.

The car's driver and passenger side doors were keyed, causing between $500 and $2,000 worth of damage, according to police.

Cameras from the Tesla captured the person who did it, and they were later identified as a CT State Gateway employee.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The community college said they are aware of the incident.

"While we do not comment on personnel matters, we take public safety seriously and remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The employee turned himself into police on April 16, and he was charged with criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing.