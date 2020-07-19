Avon

Community Comes Together to Celebrate Avon Woman's 105th Birthday

NBC Connecticut

It was quite a party in Avon today!

First responders, friends and family came together to celebrate Catherine Ruez's 105th birthday outside her home at Peachtree Village.

Ruez has lived in town for more than seven decades after moving to Connecticut from Massachusetts in 1946.

She taught math and science at Towpath Elementary School.

When we asked her what her secret to a long life has been, she said "just try to be happy with what have and enjoy every day."

Even at 105, Ruez doesn't use a cane or a walker to get around. She is also very active with the Avon Senior Center where she serves as captain of the center's Nintendo Wii bowling team.

