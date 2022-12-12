Community, First Responders Support New London Family Displaced by Fire

A family in New London is searching for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their apartment last week. The Montauk Avenue fire happened Tuesday night, one day after tenant Rebecca Gorman gave birth to her second daughter.

“I think I’m still in shock to be honest," Gorman said. “It is supposed to be a joyous time, but then we have this tragedy that happened.”

The fire ripped through Gorman's New London apartment just hours before she was set to bring her newborn daughter, Reighna, home.

Reighna's father, Terrence Cowart, was at the apartment when the fire started. He was able to escape the fire with their two other children, ages three and eight.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to New London's fire chief, the blaze started in the kitchen and the cause is still under investigation. No one was injured, but Gorman said that her family of five lost everything.

“Everything. Our kitchen is blown out, everything is either smoke or water damaged," Gorman said. "Just losing everything and starting over."

The family is struggling to find an affordable place to live. They are staying in a motel for the time being.

Amid the uncertainty, Gorman said that the community is helping them find a silver lining.

Donations from across the New London region have poured in for the family. Neighbors have donated clothing, kitchen items, diapers, Christmas presents, etc.

"This means everything to us, it really does," said Lisa Darling-Gorman, Rebecca's mom, as she sorted through a pile of donations.

The city's first responders are among the many who have donated to the family.

Joseph Nott was one of the firefighters who responded to the fire last week.

"It was very sad, but I knew we had to do something," Nott said.

New London's fire and police unions donated toys to the family. They also bought a pack and play with a bassinet and dropped off diapers.

“We are all New London. It could be any one of us. So if there is a fire or anything devastating that happens like that, the community can come together and help one another," said Officer Christina Nocito with the New London Police Department.

As Gorman and Cowart continue to search for a new home for them and their children, they say the support has been overwhelming.

“It is just very heartwarming to see just all of these people come together and help us rebuild," Gorman said.