Community Group Offering Transportation to Polls in Parts of Hartford

Several community groups are partnering together to ensure that voters in need of a ride to the polls who live in the Blue Hills and North End sections of Hartford will get there.

The Foundation for Educational Opportunities, Inc. (FEO), partnering with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, will offer transportation for Election Day. Hartford residents living in zip codes 06112 and 06120 will have access to the service, either by using a free Lyft pass or by reserving a car provided by Ace Transportation.

Registered voters who live in those areas should have received a text from Lyft. If you did not, download the app and enter code Solesforthepolls to receive a ride. To reserve a car through Ace Transportation, call 860-222-2222 and mention Soles for the Polls.

The service will provide rides to the following polling locations: