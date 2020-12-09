Community Health Care Van Offers Free Flu Shots in New Haven

Health experts in New Haven are trying to spread the word that it is not too late to get your flu shot. The Community Alliance for Research and Engagement (CARE) van was at the corner of Grand Avenue and Ferry Street offering free flu shots to the community.

It is National Influenza Vaccination Week so Yale School of Medicine, the New Haven Health Department and Yale New Haven Hospital teamed up to launch a campaign focused on educating people about how important the flu vaccine is.

“Every year, we recommend the flu shot because the flu, there’s deaths associated with the flu, serious illness, hospitalizations and with COVID this year, it’s critically important we really try to mitigate how flu is going to affect this community,” said Ami Marshall, an APRN at the flu clinic.

Marshall went on to say, "we don’t want to over-utilize our resources that we need for COVID. We want to keep people healthy so they can take care of their families. A lot of kids are home from school, families are home, we don’t want it spreading within the community and creating illnesses that we know we can prevent.”

The other two free clinics being offered are on Friday, December 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Valley Street Community Housing and Betsy Ross School.