Community Health Center Partners With NXTHVN for Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic

Equity in the vaccine rollout is one of the goals for the Community Health Center. The health care system along with the New Haven-based art showcase center, NXTHVN, partnered together to offer 100 COVID-19 vaccines to the public.

The Community Health Center continues to host various pop-up clinics around the state and the Elm City. The health care system also wants to make sure accessibility is available for all areas and communities.

At least 100 shots were administered at the pop-up clinic. All 100 shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were given to eligible patients who signed up before arriving.

Access is a big priority for C.H.C who developed the partnership with the art facility to cut down on barriers like vaccine locations, transportation, and hesitancy.

"We wanted to make sure that we are in the communities and most vulnerable communities and ensuring there is equitable access," said Dr. Karoline Oliveria, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the Community Health Center. "We know the barriers are there so we've taken it upon ourselves to eliminate those stops in the road and really provide access to the vaccine inside of the community."

Justus Johnson and his family have been trying to get an appointment in Waterbury, but to no avail. It wasn't until this week when Johnson received word about the pop-up clinic at the NXTHV facility on Saturday.

"It was kind of spur of the moment after my friend told me about it and I emailed the person in charge and they were able to get me an appointment," said Johnson. "I'm excited to finally get it and I feel like it's been a rough year for everyone and the vaccines seem to be the way we can get back to a sense of normalcy."

Those benefiting from the accessibility like Sonja Hall of Meriden, are taking advantage of the option and hope everyone continues to stay safe even after receiving their second vaccine.

"I feel good, we just have to do the normal precautions even after the second dose," said Sonja Hall. "We all still have to do the precautions like 6 feet distancing, washing your hands, and wearing your mask."

NXTHVN staff also went door-to-door after the clinic to encourage people to get their vaccine, if they haven't already.