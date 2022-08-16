Community in Pomperaug River Basin Area Asked to Voluntarily Conserve Water

The Southbury community in the Pomperaug River Basin is being asked to voluntarily conserve water due to low flows in the river.

Officials said river flows in the Pomperaug River have hit the third and final trigger in the low-flow operations plan. While not mandatory, officials are asking residents, businesses and public agencies in the area to voluntarily conserve more water.

Costumers of the Heritage Village water system, which serves customers in Middlebury, Oxford, and Southbury, as well as private well owners are always encouraged to use water wisely, but are now being asked to increase conservation efforts.

According to officials, private wells and public water supplies in the area draw water from the Pomperaug Aquifer, which impacts river flows.

The state Interagency Drought Workgroup is scheduled to meet later this week to reassess drought conditions.

