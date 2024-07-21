Community leaders rally behind Hartford mother attacked during Fourth of July weekend

Community leaders are rallying behind a Hartford mother who was attacked earlier this month. They’re asking why an arrest hasn’t been made yet or announced.

“We just don't do this. We don't live like you know like in this barbaric way,” Archbishop Dexter Burke with Walk In The Light Church of God said.

Community leaders in Hartford are calling for justice for a mother, Salena Collado, who was attacked during the Fourth of July weekend. They say it happened in the area of Hillside and New Britain Avenue in Hartford where a man slashed the neck of Collado with a knife. They say the man allegedly responsible lives in the area and still poses a danger to Collado and her children.

“Time can be very important when it comes to wicked evil vicious individuals out in the community let loose,” Burke said.

Salena Collado was attacked during the Fourth of July weekend, but community leaders are still wondering why an arrest hasn't been made.

They say Collado is frustrated with the police, asking why it’s taking time to make an arrest and remains traumatized by the attack.

“She wants to leave Hartford. She's begging to leave Hartford,” Burke said.

We did reach out to Hartford police about this. They say they know who the suspect is and are looking for him. Burke says this is not enough and drones are being deployed in the area to keep a watchful eye.

“As a deterrent to those who might think that they are just okay to walk up to someone and slash it is this is modern-day America,” he said.

The Fourth of July weekend was a violent one in Hartford this year where officers also responded to two shootings with one being a homicide.