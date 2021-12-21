prospect

Community Members Leave Nearly $2K Tip for Local Server

By Caitlin Burchill

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of Connecticut community members came together to leave a Prospect server a big tip.

She went home with nearly $2,000.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

“The tears, she immediately, you know, went to tears and she was very, very thankful,” said Mike Bernardi of Cheshire.

Bernardi saw a tip trend on social media called “Shock and Claus,” where each participant pays for a meal and leaves a $100 tip per person.

Local

Hartford 2 mins ago

Pro Mountain Biker Gives Hartford First-Graders the Gift of Wheels

covid in schools 55 mins ago

‘Screen and Stay' School COVID-19 Protocols Questioned

Bernardi wanted to do something similar locally.

So, after reaching out to some friends, he posted on the Cheshire Community Facebook group to see what local server could use a little extra love this year.

That brought them, many of whom were strangers, to The Kitchen in Prospect to shock a special someone.

Bernardi says she is still trying to absorb the surprise.

Tips for Tipping this Holiday Season

 “So we were able to have a nice breakfast and spend $500 with the restaurant. Tip the busboy a decent tip, and then take care of our server,” he said, adding they were happy to support the restaurant, which opened during the pandemic.

“The whole table was crying too. So you saw, you know, grown men and women and older. I mean, just everybody there was crying,” said Natuzza DiMasi of Meriden, who participated.

Both hope it encourages more people to spread some holiday cheer this Christmas season and beyond.

“We started as strangers and we left as friends. If anything, you know, we gave a great tip to somebody that deserved it and we made friendships along the way. So, I think it was a win-win for everyone,” said DiMasi.

This article tagged under:

prospectTIPholiday tipping
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us