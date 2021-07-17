Community Members Participate in Swim-A-Thon for Veterans in Kensington

Community members took a dip in the pool at the Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Kensington on Saturday for a good cause.

Spearheading the second annual Swim-a-Thon for Veterans is Scoop for Troops, an organization founded by now 11-year-old Michael Ahern and his sister, 13-year-old Kara. It’s all with the goal to raise money to support critically injured veterans.

Michael said it all started when the family was on a boat ride during vacation in Maine and discovered an organization helping service men and women.

"We went on the boat to get ice cream at Lakeside Scoop and the Travis Mills Foundation is a lake down from it and we wanted the kids to also get it so I started raising the money," said Michael.

The Travis Mills Foundation said they support recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help overcome physical and emotional obstacles.

In 2019, through multiple events and donations, Scoop for Troops raised over $31,000 for the foundation and for this swim-a-thon, they hope to do the same. "Each swimmer has pledged to do 100 laps and then they raise money for it," said Kara.

The swim-a-thon has already raised $5,000 and swimmers like 16-year-old Mason Zottola are supportive. "I know I would want to help if I was injured so I’m glad I’m helping other people," said Zottola.

But in the end, it all comes back to doing good for the veterans.

"I grew up knowing that they did a lot for our country and never realized the ultimate sacrifice that they made. Once I realized that, I just really wanted to do something," Michael added.