Community members raise money for ‘The Village for Families and Children' programs

Community members took a lunch break Friday to support one of the largest providers of mental health services in the state.

The Village for Families and Children helps more than 10,000 kids and adults every year in the Greater Hartford area.

More than half of those they serve are girls and young women, which is why Friday’s fundraiser at the Hartford Convention Center was called the “Girl Within Event.”

Every donation makes a difference because before the pandemic, the nonprofit served clients in eight towns and today, they’re helping people in almost 60.

“We do it through intervention with programs like residential, outpatient, services, school days, anything that makes the life of people better we will do,” said Galo Rodriguez, The Village for Families and Children CEO and president.

NBC CT Responds Consumer Reporter Caitlin Burchill hosted the 500-person event.

One of the pivotal points during the program occurred when the nonprofit named Jessica Zachs, the 2023 “Women of the Year.”

She began the nonprofit Dignity Grows out of Hartford, which has grown to become the largest provider of basic hygiene products in the country, fighting “period poverty.”

“35.8% of American women and girls cannot afford menstrual products every month, and cannot access them, greatly impacting their daily lives,” said Zachs, who added that this is a lot higher than before the pandemic.

Dignity Grows teams up with The Village to provide hygiene packages to local women.

The “Young Woman of the Year” award recipient was Grace DiTunno, a Rocky Hill High School senior. Like Zachs’ initiative, she collects period products for those in need in her town.

If you couldn’t make Friday’s event and want to help The Village and its programs by donating or volunteering your time, visit thevillage.org.