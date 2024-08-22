Community members step up to help flood victims

Not only are professional aid organizations helping communities in Western Connecticut, residents are stepping up to the plate, too.

“After two hours, there was 30 black bags sitting here, and this is literally just two days,” Ashley Lavallee of Save Your Scissors Salon said.

Lavallee is collecting clothes donations to be given to the Red Cross shelter this weekend, but said people can take clothes from their shop no questions asked before then.

Lavallee said they're also offering free wash and blowouts for people who are without power. She said a handful of people have already taken them up on it.

"Everybody's so happy to help. I've had more people call randomly to volunteer their time to help store clothes. Everybody really wants to be involved,” Lavallee said.

Down the road in Oxford, community members are grappling with devastating impacts of flooding destroying roads and homes.

"Lifesaving. Just very concerned about making sure they get their meds,” Frank Diaferio of Oxford Pharmacy said.

Diaferio said he and his team have been delivering dozens prescriptions all day, every day, to people in hard to reach locations. He said they've even taken on new patients if people couldn't access their other pharmacy.

"I've even met people at the gas stations and dropped off things myself, met them in cars to just get them to meds and meeting at location. So do whatever we have to,” Diaferio said.

“It really, it is a small town, so we do really all want to come together,” Kelly Faith said.

It's a time in the community where if you don't need help, you're looking to help.

Mary Beth Nielson and Kelly Faith started Neighbors for Neighbors in Oxford -- activating a dozen volunteers ready to help those in need -- whether it's getting connected to resources or checking on senior residents.

"The need is now, and we need to do something now,” Nielson said.

There are lots of ways to give and receive help.

The Seymour Oxford Foodbank is accepting donations for flood victims until Sept. 1.

The Seymour Congregational Church is offering assistance and Southbury's Christ the Redeemer Church is helping with cleaning properties.

The Oxford Town Hall can direct people to who in the community needs direct donations.