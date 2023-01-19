Community Members Voice Concerns Over Public Safety at Hamden Meeting

A special public safety meeting was held in Hamden on Thursday. It brought together community members, police, prosecutors and others for a wide-ranging discussion about some of the major concerns in that town.

“The crime here is inexcusable,” said Susan Spetrini of Hamden.

Crime was just one of the concerns on people’s minds as they headed to the public safety forum in Hamden.

“Initially it was they were just taking pocketbooks out of carts. And then it escalated to knocking down people,” Spetrini said.

That crime taking place in shopping area parking lots has been a focus of town leaders and police. It’s led to extra patrols, video surveillance and more lighting.

Overall, last year, property crime was slightly up while violent crime fell.

“Many people who commit crimes here are committing them elsewhere so we are focused in on that and identifying those who commit these crimes and hopefully arresting them and stopping them from doing any more,” said Acting Hamden Police Chief Timothy Wydra.

When it comes to public safety, people also thought about keeping kids safe in schools and helping to prevent deaths from opioids.

Another worry was the dangers people can face on the roads whether driving, biking or walking.

“We have a bill in front of the state legislature hopefully coming up to address road diets on Whitney and Dixwell [Avenues] and that’s a great way to reduce accidents,” said Mayor Lauren Garrett, D – Hamden.

Road diets could reduce four lanes down to two with a turning lane.

Besides local officials and state lawmakers, the event also featured the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut who talked about federal programs, including helping people reenter the community after being in prison.

“That is work that we want to be sure if it’s necessary to bring to Hamden that you know is out there that’s available,” said Vanessa Roberts Avery, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut.

The conversation about public safety doesn’t end here. The hope is now to figure out how to implement some of the ideas.