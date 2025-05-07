Community partners advocate for increase to Hartford Public Schools budget

Mom-of-four Jessica Gonzalez will never forget the call she got in January when her 12-year-old son and a friend were shot at after throwing snowballs at cars in Hartford.

“Somebody chased him down and started to shoot at both of them, unfortunately my son was the one that was shot,” Gonzalez, of Hartford, said.

Gonzalez’s son suffered two gunshot wounds and still has nightmares from the day. She said the after school program at McDonough Middle School provided by Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Hartford became her village during the difficult times.

“They give him a safe place to be,” she said.

Catholic Charities provides wraparound services at three school in Hartford Public Schools.

"We provide case management for families, food pantries, barbershop services, after school and enrichment programs," Catholic Charities Director of Community Schools Nick Lebron said.

After School Program Coordinator Jamaal Folston played a pivotal role, making sure Gonzalez’s son had someone to talk to.

“We just let them know whatever you are going through, you have a village that supports you,” Folston said.

Now, a new layer of stress has been added to Gonzalez’s family. She recently found out her son’s after school program will be cut next school year.

“I feel like what happens when my son doesn’t have this after school program, what happens when he doesn't have those adults reaching out to him talking to him, is he going to be socially isolated in his room?” Gonzalez added.

“These are vital programs for the kids in our communities, this is so much larger than the cuts, it is potentially affecting families and their ability to work and kids and increasing their risk factor,” Lebron said.

Catholic Charities is asking the city to allocate an additional $6.7 million toward the school budget to keep community programs running.

Mayor Arunan Arunan Arulampalam said he can’t increase the city’s budget without raising taxes. Instead, he is looking at other solutions, including working with state legislatures to pass special education bills this session.

“If those pass, our funding situation is going to be very different in the city of Hartford so we are advocating to get those bills passed, but also in the meantime working with private partners and foundations to see if there are ways we can fill some of the non-profit revenue,” Arulampalam said. “We are committed to making sure these services continue, that has been my commitment, we are doing everything we can.”

Wednesday night's budget hearing is at 6 p.m. at Weaver High School.