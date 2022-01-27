Community Pushes to Save Deer Lake Boy Scout Camp

There's a new push to save a boy scout camp in Killingworth.

The Deer Lake scout camp has been beloved for decades, but the property is up for sale as the Boy Scouts of America work through their ongoing bankruptcy case.

The community is coming together to try to save the land from possibly being sold to a private developer.

"We need to conserve the space that this is the public's land, that they can come and enjoy for years and years to come," said Christine Cohen.

Submitted photo

"This is a very special place for the scouts in the area," said Bill Lucey of Save the Sound. "This tradition can't be overstated. Kids have a huge connection to this place."

Lawmakers say they're working on getting several million dollars from the Great Outdoors Act in an effort to save the land.