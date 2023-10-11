Community rallies around Wallingford farmer after serious accident

For the last 20 years, farmer Billy Beaumont has created charming displays at the corner of East Center Street and South Airline Road in Wallingford for families to enjoy, free of charge.

But creating a display by himself this year is going to be tough because of a tractor accident.

"I must have spilled a little gas on my leg, it went behind it, never knew, and jumpstarted the tractor, spark went up and I was playing a fantastic four, flame on," Beaumont said.

It's been three weeks since the accident, and he's slowly getting back on his feet.

"I'm home, always been in good spirits, never been bad spirits, be happy every day," Beaumont said. "I want to get on my tractor, go cultivate."

But to Beaumont's dismay, that will have to wait a while. He underwent several surgeries for skin grafts and wound up with infections from his accident.

"It's gonna take time, there's no set plan is how it heals," Beaumont said.

His sister-in-law said people have been dropping by, sending cards and donating money, but the biggest offer of them all was vowing to help Beaumont with his displays until he heals.

"He wants to keep his displays going," sister-in-law Alice Theriault said.

He's known for them. It's what he lives for.

"There's a lot of creative people that can do all the arts and crafts stuff. So they're going to come in so he can get something out there for Christmas, too. He doesn't want to let it go," Theriault said.

And Beaumont can't say thank you enough.

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you to them all there. Everybody's asking. And I'm fine. I will be fine. I'm together," Beaumont said.

He said he has about 50 drawings he's been working on for this year's holiday display, and they won't disappoint.

"It's 18, 20 years of doing that to see people smile. If you make a lot of smiles before in your life. There's nothing more satisfying," Beaumont said.