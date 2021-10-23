Community Remembers 2 WCSU Students Killed in Colchester Crash

A community is remembering two teens who were killed in a crash in Colchester on Friday. Both of the teens were lacrosse players at Western Connecticut State University, according to the school.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to a two-car crash on Parum Road, also known as Route 354, and Lake Hayward Road at 1 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A car was trying to pass another car at a high speed on the left when it veered off the road and hit a metal beam guardrail as well as multiple trees before falling down an embankment, according to authorities.

The driver, 18-year-old Jacob Chapman, was pronounced dead at Marlborough Medical Clinic and his passenger, 18-year-old Tyler Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger was transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The two teens who were killed and the teen who was seriously injured are all members of the Western Connecticut State University men's lacrosse team, according to the school.

University President John B. Clark released a statement saying three members of the school's lacrosse team were involved in a deadly traffic accident, but did not specify where the crash happened.

"Our counseling center has met with players and coaches of the lacrosse team and we will also provide counseling to students in Litchfield Hall, where the three team members lived on campus, as well as any students in need," Clark said.

The First Selectman's Office in Colchester released a statement on Saturday saying in part, "Our Colchester community is heartbroken over the sudden loss of residents Jake Chapman and Tyler Graham. Both Jake and Tyler were deeply committed to their community and to their schools. Full of promise and hope for the future, they represented the best of Colchester's young people and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved them."

Connecticut Valley Lacrosse also released a statement saying in part, "Last night we learned of the passing of our of our Class of 2021 Alumni, Tyler Graham. Tyler was a phenomenal athlete, someone who would do whatever it takes to make his mark on the field, and a player whose work ethic was so infectious that those around him pushed themselves to be the best they could be. Life is too short. Tyler we will miss you as will all whose lives you’ve impacted."

Mutual aid was called in from Hebron, Gardner Lake, Marlborough, along with multiple paramedics and two Lifestar helicopters, according to fire officials.

The accident is under investigation.