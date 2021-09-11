Community Remembers 3 Milford Residents Who Died on 9/11

Connecticut paused to remember the victims of the September 11th terror attacks and 20 years later, it still has a profound effect for those in Milford.

The community is just one of many that held special ceremonies to pay tribute to the 161 people with ties to Connecticut who lost their lives on that horrific day.

It was a somber yet reflective morning as the community remembered the three Milford residents -- Michael Miller, Seth Morris and Avnish Patel -- who lost their lives on 9/11.

At the time, Michael DeGrego volunteered with Mount Vernon Police Department and two decades later, he's looking back at his time at Ground Zero.

"I’ll never forget it as long as I live. The destruction, you see things in movies but until you were actually among that, sitting among that rubble and looking at the mass destruction from the collapse, it’s something you’ll never ever forget. It’s one thing to watch it on television in your living room with the smoke burning, but it’s another thing to be right there," DeGrego said.

With a new generation coming of age who weren't born during 9/11, DeGrego emphasizes that he wants to continue to educate young people about what happened two decades ago so they will never forget.