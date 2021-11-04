Community Remembers East Haddam Teen Killed in Car Crash

The East Haddam community is mourning the loss of a high school student. Connor Young, 16, died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to police, a 2004 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup was traveling west on Mott Lane when Young veered left, crossing the eastbound travel lane for an unknown reason.

The truck went off the road and struck a tree, investigators said.

Young was a student at Nathan Hale-Ray High School in East Haddam.

"We are profoundly sad to lose this wonderful young man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," Brian S. Reas, superintendent of East Haddam schools wrote in an email. He said that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

Young's friends say the loss is impacting the entire community.

"I would describe him as one of the hardest working kids I know. He was so thoughtful and kind about everyone," said Philip Smith, a junior at the high school and a friend of Young.

At 16 years old, Young co-owned a landscaping business in town with his friend, Mitchell.

"I can't take the credit. He was the one who had the initiative to start our business together so that's why he had a very big impact on myself," said Mitchell Myjak, one of Young's close friends and the co-owner of C&M Lawn and Landscape. "He was just someone who - five minutes after school we were already out on our first job site - working through the rain and storms."

Myjak and Smith said they want Young to be remembered as a kind person and a hard worker.

"I want everyone to know that he would want everybody to keep working strong and not be affected too much as he was a strong individual himself," said Myjak.

According to police, Young was the only person in the truck. Officials said he was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.