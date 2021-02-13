Community Remembers Yale Grad Student Killed in New Haven

A week after he was killed, a Yale graduate student is being laid to rest in a private service Saturday afternoon.

On February 6th, Kevin Jiang was shot and killed in New Haven.

Police and firefighters were called to Lawrence Street between Nicoll and Nash streets after getting multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot.

Authorities said, 26-year-old Jiang, who most recently lived in West Haven was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Jiang was operating a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A 29--year-old man, Qinxuan Pan, is wanted for questioning in connection to Jiang's death visited car dealerships in Connecticut and Massachusetts prior to the killing, according to New Haven police.

New Haven police named a Massachusetts man as a person of interest in Saturday’s shooting death of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang.

Pan visited car dealerships looking to purchase a small model SUV and even asked to test drive vehicles, according to police. Police said Pan also asked to bring the vehicles to his mechanic for inspection.

Pan was seen driving with family in Duluth or Brookhaven in Georgia on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Family members told investigators Pan was carrying a black backpack and was acting strange.

In a letter to members of the Yale Community, University President Peter Salovey said "it is difficult to process this tragedy."

"I am deeply saddened that we lost Yale School of Environment student Kevin Jiang last night to gun violence," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker in a statement.

Loved ones paid their respects in a memorial service over Zoom earlier this week.

A service for Jiang is planned for Saturday, February 13, at 2pm at Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven.

The in-person service is by invitation only, but will be broadcast on Trinity’s YouTube Channel.

Jiang, who served in the U.S Army National Guard, would have turned 27 tomorrow.

Jiang's death marks the sixth homicide in New Haven in 2021.

Anyone with information should contact the marshal's office at 1-877-926-8332.