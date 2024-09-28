Community says goodbye to beloved Cromwell pastor and state police chaplain

On Saturday, people came out to honor the life and legacy of 65-year-old Chaplain Paul Krampitz. Those who knew and loved him say he was a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

"To be a chaplain is to respond in crisis. It's to provide resources and support to our professionals who put themselves on the line," said Bishop Nathan Pipho of the New England Synod, who knew Krampitz for more than 20 years.

Krampitz was a state police chaplain for more than a decade. He supported troopers through some of the toughest moments, including after the shooting at Sandy Hook.

He was also a chaplain for the Cromwell Fire Department and Cromwell Police Department.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Last week, he was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Berlin. According to state police, he was driving in the left lane when a car hit him.

"Paul was always there. He was always part of the community. He was always part of the police department, and he is going to be greatly missed. He was just so involved, so involved," said Chief Fred Sifodaskalakis, of the Cromwell Police Department.

"Same with the fire department. Whenever we needed him, he was always there at a minute's notice. He was always there for us, and today, and we just want to be there for him today," said Chief Jason Brade, of the Cromwell Fire Department.

On Saturday, hundreds of people attended the funeral at Bethan Lutheran Church, where Krampitz was a pastor for 12 years.

"Pastor Paul show us it's possible to live out one's faith in many ways," said Pipho.

One thing Krampitz loved to do was ride his motorcycle. So much so, he was the president and chaplain for a local motorcycle chapter called The Big Iron, which he started with his best friend.

"I'm kind of a hard person to get close to, I have a small circle, but he literally moved right in and stepped right into my life, and I fell in love with the guy instantly," said Daniel Pratt.

His friends and colleagues say he'll be remembered forever – for what he did here in his community and in so many others.