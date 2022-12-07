Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown

People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop.

The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items.

Lawrence Crimmins, who says the Youngs have been mentors since he purchased the property next-door a few years back, created a fundraiser to help the Young family rebuild.

"It's traumatic because they're staples in this community," he said.

"Thank goodness no one was injured, no humans no animals, but still a fire is tragic and hard to recover from," another local and a donor, Rachael Ryan, said.

So far, they've raised over $7,000 through a GoFundMe page, with over 100 donors.

"Money makes the world go round. If you could channel it to do good, it can go far," Crimmins said.

NBC Connecticut spoke to one of the Young's daughters.

She said her father, who was a third-generation dairy farmer and passed away in January of this year, would be thanking the firefighters who helped save his property.

"I just want to thank the fire department, Watertown and Bethlehem and all the surrounding towns for getting there quickly," Jaime Bernardi-Young said.

"We appreciate everything the community has done...thank you," she continued.

If you would like to help the Young family rebuild what was lost this holiday season, click here.