Community wants justice for mother struck and killed by New Britain police cruiser

People are demanding accountability from the city of New Britain.

The family of a woman hit and killed by a police cruiser last month held a march and vigil Wednesday evening, calling for the officer’s firing and answers from the city.

“NBPD take accountability!”

Marching on West Main Street in New Britain, demonstrators could be seen chanting for justice in the death of 40-year-old Katherine Colon.

“No justice, no peace!,” they said.

The march led by Colon’s daughters and relatives, started from Lexington Street, where Colon was hit and killed by a New Britain police cruiser, and ended at Central Park for a vigil.

Her daughters are devastated by the loss.

“We’ve all been taught that the police are here to serve and protect, but on that day, that very freaking day, they took her from us,” Daniah Sawyer, one of Colon’s daughters, said.

They’re calling for New Britain police officer Connor Reinsch, the officer in the cruiser, to be fired. Police say Reinsch is currently on restricted duty, confined to administrative work and not responding to calls.

There was also frustration over the lack of answers from the city, leading the crowd to march into a scheduled city council meeting. There, supporters and friends of Colon demanded answers during public comment.

“Leadership is accountability. That’s what I’m teaching my little one,” Christiana Smith, of New Britain, said.

“The officer who killed her is still at work while the very fabric of her family is torn,’ Diana Martinez, of Middletown, said.

Police Chief Matthew Marino addressed the family and supporters at the meeting.

“What you’re looking for right now is closure, and you’re grieving and I can feel that in the room,” he said.

He said his department couldn’t provide answers due to the ongoing state police investigation and said the decision to put Officer Reinsch on restricted duty was his call to ensure work still got done while he was paid.

Chief Marino said he sees the pain of the family.

“If I had the ability to say or do anything tonight to make this all better for you, believe me, I would,” he said.

The chief said he’s heard no timeline on this investigation and state police would only say investigations into deadly crashes could take from an average of six months to a year.

The family of Colon has retained an attorney and is looking at pursuing legal challenges against the city.