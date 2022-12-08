Compounding Pharmacies Helping Address Short Supply in Medication

Compounding pharmacies are now playing a part in keeping drugs available for patients, especially as flu season kicks in, amid a short supply of medication.

Empty shelves at local pharmacies are becoming a more frequent sight. The cold medicine section low on stock like Stop & Shop in Vernon and CVS in Canton.

Where can the needed medication be found?

One place where people are trying are compounding pharmacies which specialize in custom-made medication to fit individual patient needs.

“A lot of times, when commercial medications don’t fit the bill, compounding can come into play," said Mike Gresh.

Gresh is the pharmacy manager at Pioneer Health Compounding Pharmacy in Vernon. He says he's seen a few more people stop by to get cold medication.

“Recently, with certain drug shortages, that has been different this year,” he said.

He has found the shortage to medication to be a combination of supply chain issues and the rise in cases of flu, RSV, and other infections.

“Demand is exceeding the supply, clearly,” Gresh said.

To address some shortages, the FDA has issued guidance for compounding pharmacies to produce more amoxicillin in liquid form, a drug used to treat strep throat or other respiratory infections.

“With there being a shortage, a lot of children who have trouble taking capsules or tablets, they need that reconstituted liquid,” Gresh said.

He has a message to people looking at compounding pharmacies as a potential solution.

“Work with the doctors. Work with the pharmacies and communicate,” Gresh said.

Medical experts also say this is good time to practice prevention with your child, like proper handwashing and being up to date with their vaccines.