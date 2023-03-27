Conan O'Brien Was Accidentally Turned Away at Sally's Apizza. Here's How His Return Went

Last year, Sally's was booked for the day when celebrity Conan O'Brien tried to make an appearance and order some pizza. The manager working that day turned him away without realizing who he was and now, a year later, she's gotten the chance to redeem herself.

After realizing who she had turned away, Rylan tried to run up and down Wooster Street looking for O'Brien, but it was too late. Sally's said he was long gone and already halfway through his pizza elsewhere.

Sally's Apizza said their team hasn't let Rylan live it down but on Monday, she got her redemption.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Not only did O'Brien give Sally's a second chance - he also wrote Rylan a personalized note on a pizza box that reads, "Hey Rylan, You were so right to toss me out. I'm a bum!"

Sally's Apizza Conan O'Brien left a note for Rylan on a pizza box.

On another pizza box, he wrote, "Not the best pizza in New Haven...the best pizza EVER."

He even signed the note: "Your bestie." The two captured the moment with a selfie, and it's sure to be a moment the popular pizza joint remembers forever.

O'Brien is an American television host that's best known for hosting late-night talk shows.